More sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 18 and October 22:

• Michele Zerby, 52, of Bellbrook, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs, license suspended from Oct. 18, 2021 to Oct. 18, 2022. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-high test charge. Zerby completed the twelve-week program equivalent to the three-day non-residential driver intervention program and was placed upon reporting probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges will be granted immediately.

• Lindsey Lawson, 30, of Leesburg, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lawson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two-years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine.

• Brianna Lalonde, 30, of Wilmington, falsification, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Lalonde must commit no further offenses in the county for two years. A no operator’s license offense was dismissed.

• Terry Smith, 61, of Kenton, fictitious registration, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Smith must commit no further offenses for two years. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Troy Baker, 25, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, no operator’s license, fined $700, assessed $270 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Allan Adkins, 22, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Brian Mountjoy, 63, of Chillicothe, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Thomas Lemmings, 46, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Ewing, 56, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Keerson Santana, 35, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anthony Nichols, 39, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Nichols.

• Zu Gao, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, driving 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Gao.

• Karley Smart, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smart.

• Natalie Morrison, 24, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $95, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Morrison.

• William Beatty, 39, of Greenfield, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Beatty.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_gavel-pic-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.