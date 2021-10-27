Clinton County Foundation awards scholarships totaling $10K to 5 local students

WILMINGTON — Five local students were winners in drawings for a total of $10,000 in scholarships that were given away at the first-ever Clinton County Foundation (CCF) Scholarship Night, held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center on Tuesday.

The student recipients are:

• Justin Arnold, East Clinton High School

• Cody Lisle, Clinton-Massie High School

• Katie Murphy, Wilmington High School

• Daisy Nevarez, Laurel Oaks Career Campus

• Carter Warncke, Clinton-Massie High School

More than 350 students and their families attended the event that highlighted the different options available to young people upon graduation from high school.

Presenters at this new program included James Barnett of Southern State Community College and Adam Lohrey of Wilmington College, who shared information about local educational opportunities.

Nikki Killen of Wilmington High School shared tips with students and parents on completing scholarship applications and college essays. Marine Staff Sargent Jacob Ciuk outlined the many available armed services opportunities.

Suzanne Harmon from Southern State spoke to the many challenges of the FAFSA form required for most college and financial applications.

Jan Blohm, Foundation Executive Director, introduced the Foundation’s new online portal for community scholarships. She explained how this tool will make the process of identifying and applying for scholarships easier and more efficient, highlighting both its flexibility and accessibility.

Blohm reminded attendees that while the portal includes details on many of the local community scholarships, some organizations have opted to continue to use their own process for applications and selection. The Foundation is planning to have the portal up and running December 1. Application deadlines will be March 1, 2022.

CCF board president Brad Reynolds talked frankly about the value of identifying what is meaningful and of value to the student and determining whether or not a four-year college meets these needs.

“It’s critical that families identify the student’s goals and determine how best to achieve these targets,” said Reynolds. “Don’t spend a bunch of money and time on formal education after high school if it doesn’t help the student prepare for life. All options should be considered.”

The 2022 board president for the Foundation, Lynn Deatherage, commented on the success of this first-time event.

“Whenever 168 high school students gather for academic reasons and demonstrate scholarship interest locally, you have to get excited,” she said. “It’s great to see the guidance departments at the four local schools working together to advance opportunities for students.

“The Clinton County Foundation continues to seek out additional means to assist and enrich the local community, and this upcoming scholarship portal is a big step forward.”

Later, after the event board members gathered with Blohm to congratulate her on a job well done. Blohm is retiring from the Foundation director position and the board wished her much happiness in her retirement.

A large crowd of parents and students attended the first-time event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_crowded-room.jpeg A large crowd of parents and students attended the first-time event. From left are scholarship recipients Justin Arnold, Cody Lisle, Katie Murphy, Carter Warncke, and Daisy Nevarez. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_recipientsPRINT.jpg From left are scholarship recipients Justin Arnold, Cody Lisle, Katie Murphy, Carter Warncke, and Daisy Nevarez.

