Throwback Thursday: Denver leads Boy Scouts

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 17, 1931:

Nationally

‘Charles W. Murphy Dies In Chicago; Wilmington Is Shocked Friday By Passing Of Member Of Pioneer Family’

“Wilmington and Clinton County lost one of its most philanthropic, staunch, and loyal native sons in the death of Charles Webb Murphy, 63, who died at his home in Chicago late Friday after a paralytic stroke. Mr. Murphy had been ill since last June but his condition improved and for some time hopes were held for his recovery. His sudden death shocked the community.

“Mr. Murphy was born in the Murphy homestead on Mulberry Street which is now occupied by his brother, James. He left Wilmington more than 30 years ago and went to Cincinnati, but always he retained an interest in Wilmington and Clinton County affairs, and residents of the city looked forward to his periodic visits, and in spirit, he was a Wilmington resident, always.”

Murphy was former owner of the Chicago Cubs (winning two World Series) and the builder of the Murphy Theatre.

‘Heart Failing Thomas Edison As End Nears’

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — The strong heart of Thomas A. Edison was weakening today, as indicted by a pulse which his doctor described as poor.’”

• “COLUMBUS (AP) — The average alumnus of Ohio State University has been found to be a man with a family, the owner of his home, with a salary of $5,074, owner of a car, with average insurance of $24,000. He also keeps a servant” according to a survey by the alumni association.

Locally

‘Mother Kills 4 Children, Ends Life; Tragedy Stuns County Village’

REESVILLE — “Despondent because of financial difficulties and ‘worried until she couldn’t think’, Mrs. Russell Ward, 35, Reesville, shot and killed her four children and then committed suicide late Friday afternoon.” The children ranged in age from 4 to 11. “The husband found the bodies in the house when he returned from Wilmington about 5:30 p.m.” … “She had been worried for the last few days, Reesville residents said, and had been acting strangely.” Mr. Ward, a tool maker, stated that he had been out looking for work and that his wife had “threatened to end her life on other occasions.” The family had moved to Reesville from East Monroe a few months earlier.

• “James Stewart, of Wilmington, has been re-elected Commander of the Homer Lawson Post of the colored Legionnaires.” Other officers were Lawrence Taylor, Leo Anderson, Hugh McClellan, Ed Smith, John Brandon, Joe Jackson, Edward Ryan, William Colley and Roscoe Vivans.

• Wilmington High School’s gridders defeated Washington 19-0 as John “Doc” Hutchens “carried the Orange and Black to victory” over “their ancient and bitter gridiron foe.”

Boy Scout Troop 44 with leader, Denver Williams, in an undated photo.