Wilmington High School Class of 1981 reunites for 40-year reunion

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 1981 traveled near and far to celebrate our 40th year class reunion October 22-23.
Cindy Hayes Williams, Cathy Connor Quigley, Kim Ball Myers and Tammy Ewing Plas kicked off reunion weekend by hosting a memorable get-together at TinCap Taproom. Good food and drink were enjoyed by many.
On Saturday afternoon Debbie Leslie Yunger and Steve Payne met classmates at Wilmington Senior High for a nostalgic library archives and classroom tour. Saturday evening Renee Lambcke Heydinger and Cindy Hayes Williams greeted WHS 1981 alumni and guests at McCoy’s Catering.
Appetizers, “The Hurricane” signature drink and “Little Kings Cream Ales” were offered as friends arrived. After a buffet dinner, classmates and guests reminisced by the fire pit well after midnight. Kim Walker hired a disc jockey that played our favorite ‘70s & ‘80s songs.
Our class was fortunate to have over 100 classmates, including guests, come together to celebrate.
Sadly, 30 of our peers have passed since graduating in 1981.
A classmate has offered to host our 45th class reunion on his farm Labor Day weekend 2026.