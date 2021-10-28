Wilmington High School Class of 1981 reunites for 40-year reunion

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 1981 traveled near and far to celebrate our 40th year class reunion October 22-23.

Cindy Hayes Williams, Cathy Connor Quigley, Kim Ball Myers and Tammy Ewing Plas kicked off reunion weekend by hosting a memorable get-together at TinCap Taproom. Good food and drink were enjoyed by many.

On Saturday afternoon Debbie Leslie Yunger and Steve Payne met classmates at Wilmington Senior High for a nostalgic library archives and classroom tour. Saturday evening Renee Lambcke Heydinger and Cindy Hayes Williams greeted WHS 1981 alumni and guests at McCoy’s Catering.

Appetizers, “The Hurricane” signature drink and “Little Kings Cream Ales” were offered as friends arrived. After a buffet dinner, classmates and guests reminisced by the fire pit well after midnight. Kim Walker hired a disc jockey that played our favorite ‘70s & ‘80s songs.

Our class was fortunate to have over 100 classmates, including guests, come together to celebrate.

Sadly, 30 of our peers have passed since graduating in 1981.

A classmate has offered to host our 45th class reunion on his farm Labor Day weekend 2026.

From left are: Front row, Jay Sewell, Melanie Matthews Powers, Renee Lambcke Heydinger, Leslie Kelly Wyatt, Tonya Christensen Underwood, Ronnie Brooks, Ritchie Kroll DeBruler, Shelley Jenkins Simandl, Jenny Kersey Furrier, Kelly Reynolds Hayman, Paul Metz, Kathy Howell Borton, and Roni Demmery Copeland; second row, Diep Ngo Vu, Susie Miller Moore, Jenni Zink Bigelow, Lisa Evans Whittenburg-Lang, Chris Shaw Driggs, Kim Walker, Barb Fox Andrews, Cathy Connor Quigley, Becky Regan, Cathy Shaw Combs, Kery Gray, Debbie Leslie Yunger, Tom Gray, and Dawn Myers; third row, Bret Dixon, Donna Bowen, Terry Wertz, Tim Inwood, Becky Campbell, Lori Kinney, Cindy Hayes Williams, Steve Payne, Tom Schofield, and Roger Earley; and, top row, Joe Ward, Robbie Butcher, Mike Medley, Michael Snarr, Mike Beegle, Todd Joyce, Mike Ealy, Randy Ramseyer, Jerry Mullins, Ralene Bayless Kratzer, Lynne Camp, Tim Nared, Roger Wilt, Brian Gara, and Mike Slyby. Classmates Tony Christensen, Brian Kratzer, Tina Marshall Lones, Joni Young Horsfall, Mary Beth Hunt, Kim Ball Myers, Tammy Ewing Plas and Jowanda Lucas Mulvey joined in activities over the weekend. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_1981-WHS-40th-Reunion.jpg From left are: Front row, Jay Sewell, Melanie Matthews Powers, Renee Lambcke Heydinger, Leslie Kelly Wyatt, Tonya Christensen Underwood, Ronnie Brooks, Ritchie Kroll DeBruler, Shelley Jenkins Simandl, Jenny Kersey Furrier, Kelly Reynolds Hayman, Paul Metz, Kathy Howell Borton, and Roni Demmery Copeland; second row, Diep Ngo Vu, Susie Miller Moore, Jenni Zink Bigelow, Lisa Evans Whittenburg-Lang, Chris Shaw Driggs, Kim Walker, Barb Fox Andrews, Cathy Connor Quigley, Becky Regan, Cathy Shaw Combs, Kery Gray, Debbie Leslie Yunger, Tom Gray, and Dawn Myers; third row, Bret Dixon, Donna Bowen, Terry Wertz, Tim Inwood, Becky Campbell, Lori Kinney, Cindy Hayes Williams, Steve Payne, Tom Schofield, and Roger Earley; and, top row, Joe Ward, Robbie Butcher, Mike Medley, Michael Snarr, Mike Beegle, Todd Joyce, Mike Ealy, Randy Ramseyer, Jerry Mullins, Ralene Bayless Kratzer, Lynne Camp, Tim Nared, Roger Wilt, Brian Gara, and Mike Slyby. Classmates Tony Christensen, Brian Kratzer, Tina Marshall Lones, Joni Young Horsfall, Mary Beth Hunt, Kim Ball Myers, Tammy Ewing Plas and Jowanda Lucas Mulvey joined in activities over the weekend. Submitted photo