BPD reports on incident after September soccer game

BLANCHESTER — Police were called to Blanchester High School on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 21 regarding an assault. An officer arrived and spoke to several teenagers and adults.

The information gathered indicated that a soccer match had taken place at the high school between Blanchester High School and Georgetown High School.

“After the game, members of both teams were trading barbs with one another,” stated Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt in a news release. He said the mother of the Blanchester player “told her daughter to stop, and when the daughter did not obey, her mother slapped her.”

Reinbolt said at that point, according to witnesses, a Georgetown player “told the woman she should not strike her child. Witnesses state that the mother then told her daughter to proceed, and the daughter punched the Georgetown player in the eye.”

Reinbolt said the Blanchester High School principal issued disciplinary measures to the BHS student, including suspension from the soccer team.

“Determination of whether or not charges are filed in juvenile cases in Clinton County is decided by the County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” said Reinbolt. “In this case, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office prepared paperwork” alleging the Blanchester player “to be a delinquent child by reason of committing an assault”, and charging the mother “with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Both cases will be heard in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division.”

