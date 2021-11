October stars at New Vienna Elementary

From left are first-graders Brentley Shupert and Donovon King.

From left are second-graders Ian Hoium and Luigi Seba Mixtega.

From left are third-graders Ella Brown and Evaleigh Lightle.

From left are fourth-graders Judah Anteck, Devon Tadlock, Isaiah Robinson, and Violet Perry.

From left are fifth-graders Alanna Huston, Trenten Vance, and Xavier Lake.

The Nova Star Students for October at the New Vienna Elementary School are pictured in these photos. “These students have worked hard and showed great character!” said Principal Allen Seitz. From left are kindergarteners Jay Jay Seba Mixtega, Grayson McGraw, Paizlee Arreola, and Adalynn Bowman.