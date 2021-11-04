East Clinton FFA at national convention

With the National Convention back in-person in 2021, the East Clinton FFA made its way back with several awards and recognitions.

The chapter also had a team competing nationally, made farm visits, and stopped for students to have fun.

On Wednesday, October 27, the chapter made its way to Indianapolis, and stopped to play paintball at White River Paintball and visit Traders Point Creamery. The chapter then moved into their hotels, and headed out to see Brett Young perform live in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On Thursday the 28th, the chapter woke up and headed straight to that morning’s session to see Katie Carey and Carah Anteck recognized for East Clinton FFA’s national chapter award. At the same time, the Milk Quality team began their competition. The rest of the chapter then went to the NCAA Hall of Fame.

Chapter member Maggie Mathews was recognized as top four in the nation in Dairy Proficiency at that afternoon’s session. After this, the chapter went out for dinner at Texas Roadhouse.

On Friday the 29th, the chapter went to that morning’s session to see Mitchell Bean recognized for making top four in the nation in Equine Proficiency. The chapter members then went to the convention hall for the trade show.

Meanwhile, the milk quality team went to their banquet for contest results. Every competitor and team in the contest was given a bronze, silver or gold rating based on performance. Members Erynn Cluley and Timmi Mahanes received bronze ratings, Jenna Stanley received silver, and Teddy Murphy received a gold rating.

After this, the milk quality team met up with the rest of the chapter at Zip City for an indoor ropes course, ziplining, laser tag, and rock climbing. The chapter then packed up their hotel rooms and left to visit Waterman’s Farm and then to go see a rodeo.

After the rodeo, the chapter made their way home.

Members of the East Clinton FFA’s Milk Quality team. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_Milk-team.jpg Members of the East Clinton FFA’s Milk Quality team. Submitted photos East Clinton FFA members at the national convention. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_National-convention-group.jpg East Clinton FFA members at the national convention. Submitted photos