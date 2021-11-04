Catholic Charities SW Ohio to host Food for All mobile pantry Nov. 11 at Wilmington church

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, November 11.

It is partnering with the local community and distributing food at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church, located at 73 North Mulberry Street in downtown Wilmington. Enter drive-thru pantry from entrance on Mulberry Street. Remain in car.

Food distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11.

All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration, and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Empty your vehicle’s trunk to make room for groceries.

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is headquartered on Reading Road, Cincinnati.