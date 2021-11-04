National FFA Convention: Wilmington’s Mariah Knowles awarded American FFA Degree

The Wilmington FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana from October 27 to 30 to attend the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo.

Wilmington took 16 students on the trip: Emma Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Elizabeth Custis, Caroline Diels, Alana Mayer, Lucas Neff, Courtney Parker, Jesse Parker, Aiden Price, Lexus Reiley, Dirk Rinehart, Jessica Seward, Devon Snyder, Jaden Snyder, Emma Walker and Hunter Wood.

The trip ended on Saturday, Oct 30 with Wilmington FFA graduate Mariah Knowles getting awarded her American FFA Degree. Mariah is one of 4,353 American Degree Recipients in 2021.

American Degree earners comprise a select 0.6 percent of all FFA membership. It is the highest degree and honor an FFA member can receive.

FFA members had the opportunity to attend several events and tours throughout the week. Students attended the convention career and college expo, in addition to attending sessions held at Lucas Oil Stadium, the World’s Toughest Rodeo, and a Brett Young concert all put on by the National FFA organization.

Students also spent a day taking a tour of Hunter’s Honey Farm, Purdue University College of Agriculture in West Lafayette and touring Fair Oaks Farm, dairy and hog operations.

Senior FFA member Courtney Parker said, “I absolutely love going to the national convention every year and not being able to go last year was sad. But this year, hands down, was one of my favorite years!

“I like meeting new people from all over the country and seeing Brett Young was definitely my favorite part!” Parker added.

Lucas Neff said, “The National FFA convention will forever be something I remember and cherish.”

FFA President Devon Snyder said, “The Convention Hall was awesome! There was so much to do and see. I got to participate in the Army Challenge and climb a steel beam at the steel workers booth. It was awesome!”

Chapter Advisor Gabrielle Cooper said, “The National FFA Convention trip is an awesome opportunity for students to travel and learn outside of the classroom. I can still remember my convention trip from my time in FFA. Seeing FFA members gather together in Indianapolis for the first time since 2019 was inspiring.

“FFA members grew as leaders and got to network with other FFA members, ag businesses, and colleges all over the country,” she continued.

Mariah Knowles awarded American FFA Degree. Wilmington FFA students toured Purdue University College of Agriculture in West Lafayette.

