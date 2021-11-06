ATSG reports record third quarter results

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. reported consolidated financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.

ATSG reported Thursday that its third quarter 2021 results, as compared with the third quarter of 2020, include record customer revenues of $466.0 million, up $61.8 million, or 15 percent.

Highlights include:

• Aircraft leasing and related revenues from external customers increased $19.7 million, or 38 percent, from thirteen more leases of Boeing 767 freighters than at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

• Cash flows from operating activities were $429.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. ATSG continues to generate strong cash flows from its combined businesses while expanding its aircraft fleet and reducing its debt obligations.

• Nine-months 2021 capital spending was $428.1 million, up 9 percent.

Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG, said, “The revenue growth we achieved in the third quarter added to the accelerating pace we saw in the second, as our aircraft leasing and airline businesses delivered sharply improved results versus a year ago. We continue to book and complete orders for freighter leases, and purchase more feedstock aircraft to meet strong lease demand over the next several years.

“While the pandemic continues to affect our commercial passenger and combi operations, we are proud that our passenger airline Omni Air was able to play a significant role in transporting Afghanistan evacuees during the quarter.”

For the complete financial report, visit www.atsginc.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_atsg-logo.jpg