COVID, flu vaxx slots set for next week

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District will host walk-in COVID and flu vaccination clinics 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — Nov. 16, 17 and 18 — in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex Building.

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available along with “high-dose” flu vaccine for those ages 65 and up.

For ages 5+

CCHD will provide a COVID and flu vaccine clinic for East Clinton Schools — at New Vienna Elementary — on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Parents/guardians must be present at the time of vaccination. Pre-register for a time slot at https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/ .

Other clinics

CCHD and its community volunteers will also provide COVID and flu vaccinations in these locations next week: Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation; The Laurels of Blanchester; and Cox Automotive (DealerTrack). These clinics are specific to those organizations and not open to the general public. If you have questions about these clinics, please contact the administration of those organizations.

Boosters

Booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccines are available for the following populations:

• People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.

• People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

• People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.

• People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

Booster doses for Moderna and Pfizer are available after at least six months of the primary series, meaning at least 6 months after the second dose was administered.

For Johnson and Johnson, booster doses are available after at least two months from your first dose.

Flu shots

Seasonal flu shots are also available and can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict and for the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

