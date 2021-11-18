Posted on by

Falcons focus on rattling Rockets

, ,

The Clinton-Massie Falcons are just one win away from the state’s Division IV Final Four as they’ll kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. against the 11-1 McNicholas Rockets at Princeton High School. The Falcons advanced with a win over Wyoming last week; shown making the tackle for the CM defense is Kody Zantene.

The Clinton-Massie Falcons are just one win away from the state’s Division IV Final Four as they’ll kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. against the 11-1 McNicholas Rockets at Princeton High School. The Falcons advanced with a win over Wyoming last week; shown making the tackle for the CM defense is Kody Zantene.


Photo by Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

The Clinton-Massie Falcons are just one win away from the state’s Division IV Final Four as they’ll kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. against the 11-1 McNicholas Rockets at Princeton High School. The Falcons advanced with a win over Wyoming last week; shown making the tackle for the CM defense is Kody Zantene.

The Clinton-Massie Falcons are just one win away from the state’s Division IV Final Four as they’ll kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. against the 11-1 McNicholas Rockets at Princeton High School. The Falcons advanced with a win over Wyoming last week; shown making the tackle for the CM defense is Kody Zantene.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_FB13_zantene-2.jpgThe Clinton-Massie Falcons are just one win away from the state’s Division IV Final Four as they’ll kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. against the 11-1 McNicholas Rockets at Princeton High School. The Falcons advanced with a win over Wyoming last week; shown making the tackle for the CM defense is Kody Zantene. Photo by Elizabeth Clark | News Journal