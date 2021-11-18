CCHD scheduling next rounds of COVID and flu shots for general public and for school districts

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District will host walk-in COVID & Flu Vaccination Clinics from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — Nov. 22-24 — in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex Building.

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available along with “high-dose” flu vaccine for those ages 65 and up.

Children 5-11

The CCHD will have a special walk-in COVID and flu vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Clinton County Annex Building. A parent/guardian must be present at the time of vaccination of minors.

Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for those children aged 5+ years; it is a two-dose series.

Other clinics

CCHD and its community volunteers will also provide COVID and flu vaccinations at The Laurels of Blanchester and at Clinton Memorial Hospital. These clinics are specific to those organizations and not open to the general public.

If you have questions about these clinics, please contact the administration of those organizations.

Schools, round 2

The CCHD will return to all school districts in Clinton County the week of Nov. 30 to provide another convenient and optional opportunity for families to receive flu and COVID vaccinations.

Those children eligible for second doses who received their first doses in the first round of school district clinics, will receive a reminder call or email.

New first-dose vaccinations will also be available. Additional information will be forthcoming.

Boosters & flu shots

Booster doses for Moderna and Pfizer are available after at least six months of the primary series, meaning at least six months after the second dose was administered. For Johnson and Johnson, booster doses are available after at least two months from your first dose.

Seasonal flu shots are also available and can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict and for the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_CC-Health-District-4.jpg