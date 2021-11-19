Clinton County Community Band set for HoliDazzle concert Saturday, and seeks your support

WILMINGTON — It has been two years since the Clinton County Community Band last took stage. With HomeTown HoliDazzle this weekend, the historical band dating back to World War II will be coming back Saturday, Nov. 20 from 5-6 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre.

The performance will feature holiday favorites including music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” along with Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Band Director Eric Stanton is very excited to be back at the Murphy Theatre directing the band for his third HoliDazzle concert and “truly wishes to see a resurgence of the Band, especially because of the joy it can bring to the community.”

Stanton said the band needs the support of the community as it enters its ninth decade, and welcomes much-needed donations, which can be made by contacting Ann Compton at 937-218-0259.