TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Thursday, Nov. 25, the 329th day of 2021. There are 36 days left in the year. Today is Thanksgiving.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 25, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.

On this date:

In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.

In 1835, American industrialist Andrew Carnegie was born in Dunfermline, Scotland.

In 1947, movie studio executives meeting in New York agreed to blacklist the “Hollywood Ten” who’d been cited for contempt of Congress the day before.

In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a slight stroke.

In 1961, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.

In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.

In 1987, Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, died in office at age 65.

In 1999, Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the Department of Homeland Security, and appointed Tom Ridge to be its head.

In 2009, Toyota said it would replace the gas pedals on 4 million vehicles in the United States because the pedals could get stuck in the floor mats and cause sudden acceleration.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 88. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 81. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 77. Actor John Larroquette is 74. Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 70. Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 66. Singer Amy Grant is 61. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 58. Actor Christina Applegate is 50. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 45. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 40. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 40.