Monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 8 at CMH

Unwrap your holiday spirit and give the gift of life at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main Street in Wilmington.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with Community Blood Center (CBC) blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The holiday season is an important time to donate. Many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related restrictions and people are often distracted from donating during this busy time of holiday activities and travel.

The season of giving is a good time to give back. CBC asks community members to consider becoming a blood donor, donating more often, becoming a platelet or plasma donor, or sponsoring a blood drive. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how you can help.

For more information about Community Blood Center / Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org .

