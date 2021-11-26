Lewis, Calendine recognized by Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, represented by Superintendent Kyle Lewis, right, recently recognized Bud Lewis and Angie Calendine for their years of service on the board. Both recently completed 12 years as board members. The Board of DD relies on dedicated citizens to serve in this important volunteer role to ensure that quality services are provided to individuals served.

