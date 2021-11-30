Homespun Christmas set for its big return this coming weekend

See the 2021 Homespun Christmas brochure with locations and hours in today’s News Journal

WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas returns this year for the 38th annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show.

There will again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind items handcrafted items and much more.

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, come see more than 40 vendors under one roof (Saturday only)at Denver Place Elementary at 291 Lorish Ave. and get some yummy hot food and baked goods; there will be photos with Santa 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (and family portraits after that) — as well as at about 20 participating businesses, churches and homes in and around Wilmington.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 5, many of those same homes, churches and businesses will be open for your Homespun shopping.

Grab a map Saturday or Sunday to see all the entities participating in Homespun Christmas this weekend.

Grab the brochure in today’s News Journal to see the entire list of participants as well as a map to help get you where you’re going.

Thank you to our News Journal brochure sponsors — Smith Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Auntie B’s Boutique, Kratzer’s Pharmacy, Alma’s Attic, Back Porch Primitives, and Wilmington Savings Bank.

News Journal