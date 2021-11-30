The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 22 and Nov. 24:

• Iunde Hayward, 24, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $405 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hayward must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $200 of the fine. Four counts of driving under suspension along with charges of false info, no operator’s license, a traffic control device violation, and a seat belt violation were dismissed

• Zachary Leeth, 32, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (47 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Leeth must take part in supervised probation. A city park violation was dismissed.

• Eddie Starcher, 65, of Columbus, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Starcher must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Russell Stone, 33, of Sabina, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Stone must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Briella Madeira, 23, of Tavares, Florida, failure to aid police department, unsafe vehicle, fined $285, assessed $270 court costs. The “failure” offense was amended from a failure to comply charge. The “unsafe” offense was amended from a reckless operation charge. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Wesley Greene, 31, of Sabina, trespassing, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tiffany Atkins, 38, of Moraine, criminal mischief, fined $25.

• Richard Sharpless, 24, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Sharpless.

• Olusegun Akinuli, 37, of Canal Winchester, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Akinuli.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_gavel-pic-13.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574