Daily Ohio Vax-2-School winners announced; 30 $10K scholarship winners

COLUMBUS – Ohio Vax-2-School is a public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was able to enter online at OhioVax2School.com or 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

The final entry deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.

Each day from Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast. Today’s winners, listed in alphabetical order, include:

1. Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester

2. Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House

3. Stephen Berent, Beavercreek

4. Jacob Cameron, Plain City

5. Jennifer Cole, Scio

6. Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green

7. Bentley Hall, Avon Lake

8. Paxton Heflin, Columbus

9. Zoe Helmick, Englewood

10. Rilyn Hernandez, Lorain

11. Noah Holman, Columbus

12. Christina Kinkelaar, Westlake

13. Madhav Khanal, Stow

14. Haylie Knab, Harrison

15. Erin Kulhanek, Chillicothe

16. Jonathan Lewis, Troy

17. Jenna Lutz, Toledo

18. Henry Marshall, Wyoming

19. Cooper McRitchie, Northfield

20. Nishaan Meet, Kirtland

21. Colsen Oyer, Jackson

22. Emilia Patterson, Wadsworth

23. Benjamin Payne, North Royalton

24. Markalen Rogers, Columbus

25. Mihalis Sarakinakis, Westerville

26. Kylie Schlanger, Beachwood

27. Emily Schneider, Newark

28. Meadow Stiles, Toledo

29. Joshua Thomas, Westlake

30. Cheryl Weaver, Fostoria

Ohio Vax-2-School is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

