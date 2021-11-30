Daily Ohio Vax-2-School winners announced; 30 $10K scholarship winners

COLUMBUS – Ohio Vax-2-School is a public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was able to enter online at OhioVax2School.com or 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
The final entry deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.
Each day from Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast. Today’s winners, listed in alphabetical order, include:
1. Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester
2. Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House
3. Stephen Berent, Beavercreek
4. Jacob Cameron, Plain City
5. Jennifer Cole, Scio
6. Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green
7. Bentley Hall, Avon Lake
8. Paxton Heflin, Columbus
9. Zoe Helmick, Englewood
10. Rilyn Hernandez, Lorain
11. Noah Holman, Columbus
12. Christina Kinkelaar, Westlake
13. Madhav Khanal, Stow
14. Haylie Knab, Harrison
15. Erin Kulhanek, Chillicothe
16. Jonathan Lewis, Troy
17. Jenna Lutz, Toledo
18. Henry Marshall, Wyoming
19. Cooper McRitchie, Northfield
20. Nishaan Meet, Kirtland
21. Colsen Oyer, Jackson
22. Emilia Patterson, Wadsworth
23. Benjamin Payne, North Royalton
24. Markalen Rogers, Columbus
25. Mihalis Sarakinakis, Westerville
26. Kylie Schlanger, Beachwood
27. Emily Schneider, Newark
28. Meadow Stiles, Toledo
29. Joshua Thomas, Westlake
30. Cheryl Weaver, Fostoria
Ohio Vax-2-School is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.