Local Briefs: WC Chorale concert set; update on Blan Lions dinner; Board of Health to meet

WC Chorale concert set

The Wilmington College Chorale will help usher in the winter holiday season with a program of carols and Christmas songs Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

The concert is free of charge and will feature the College’s choral music ensemble under the direction of Gina Beck.

Per the College’s COVID-19 protocols, the wearing of facial coverings is required and instructions will be given for physical distancing.

Blanchester Lions to sponsor dinner

The Blanchester Lions Club will be sponsoring the Blanchester Community Dinner in the future; however, it will be canceled in 2021. The health and safety of the community is the number one priority and COVID-19 is still a threat to the public.

The Blanchester Lions hope to be able to share a wonderful dinner and fellowship in 2022. The Lions wish you all a merry Christmas and happy, healthy New Year.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health regular meeting will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room — subject to 6 feet physical distancing and use of facial coverings. It is also available virtually — see their Facebook page for the link.

Contact tbernard@clincohd.com if you would like to be put on the agenda.