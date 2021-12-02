Drive-thru food pantry scheduled

BLANCHESTER — A Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., on Thursday, Dec. 9.

This is a drive-thru food pantry, so there is no ned to leave your vehicle; also, please have your trunk empty.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 230% at or above the federal poverty line apply.

Food will be distributed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at 513-672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.