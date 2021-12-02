New U.S. Rep. Mike Carey named to two House committees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Mike Carey was appointed Thursday to serve on the House Budget Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee for the 117th Congress.

After appointing Carey, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released the following statement:

“Mike’s visionary leadership will play a pivotal role on his new committee assignments and he will help Republicans push back against President Biden’s failed agenda. He understands the priorities of the American people and will ensure we are working on common-sense solutions to improve their quality of life. There is no question Mike will be a tireless advocate for American families.”

Budget Committee

On the House Budget Committee, Carey will serve as the only Ohio member. He will join Ranking Member Jason Smith (Missouri – 8th District).

“It is an honor to serve on the House Budget Committee where I will fight to rein in the reckless spending that is crippling our economy and burdening American families with skyrocketing inflation,” Carey said. “I look forward to playing an active role in future budget committee hearings and bringing economic relief to the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.”

Science, Space and Technology Committee

On the Science, Space and Technology Committee, Carey will join his colleagues and Ranking Member Frank Lucas (Oklahoma – 3rd District) to oversee agency budgets of $42 billion, where the primary focus is on research and development.

The committee has jurisdiction over programs at NASA, the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Science Foundation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“Serving on the Science, Space and Technology Committee will allow me to utilize my 25 years experience in the energy industry to work with the USEPA, Department of Energy and other agencies to invest in future technologies that put America first,” Carey said.

In welcoming Carey to the Science, Space and Technology Committee, Lucas said:

“I am delighted to welcome Congressman Mike Carey to the Science Committee, and believe that he has the experience, drive, and know-how to be a strong advocate for American leadership in science and technology, particularly an all-of-the-above energy innovation future. Republicans on the Science Committee are working hard to comprehensively invest in American research and development to solve the nation’s most pressing challenges, maintain our global edge in basic and applied research, and protect Americans from rising energy costs, and I look forward to having Congressman Carey on board to build solutions for these critically important issues.”

Clinton County is part of the U.S. House of Representatives 15th District. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_15th-district-1.jpg Clinton County is part of the U.S. House of Representatives 15th District.