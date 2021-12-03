Wilmington City Auditor Mary Kay Vance: 2022 budget expenses not as ‘inflated’ as it sounds

WILMINGTON — Another step for approval of the 2022 budget and another street project were the big discussion topics at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Budget

Council members performed the second of three readings to approve the 2022 city budget. City Auditor Mary Kay Vance spoke briefly about it and wanted to make sure they were clear on certain parts of it.

“Of that $68 million [budget], $15 million of that are transfers between funds,” said Vance. “We appropriate money out of the General Fund and then … cash-wise, we put it into the police fund, and then we budget it again.”

She pointed out there was “lots of duplicate” budgeting to the tune of $15 million. Another $10 million was for book entries.

“For example, Rombach Avenue is a State of Ohio project. They are paying all the bills. But we still have to put a budget item in line and we have to track those expenses. It’s an audit requirement,” she said.

She added she didn’t want the budget to sound “inflated” but they’ve had several projects in the works in the coming year, including the finishing of the Rombach Avenue project.

As for carryovers, she advised the council they were in a “good position” with an over 30 percent carryover.

“But … let us remember, we have a lot of money that we got from the CARES Act. We got a lot of money that helped support safety service salaries,” she said.

The final reading is scheduled for the December 16 council meeting.

North Mulberry

The council approved Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker to contract with the lowest bidder for the Mulberry Street Improvements Project. This is the latest street improvement project by the city.

The project will take place on Mulberry Street (between West Locust Street and Xenia Avenue) and New York Avenue (between Xenia Avenue and A Street). Shidaker estimated the project duration to be a year starting in the spring and ending next December.

The estimated $2.2 million project will also replace the old four-inch water main and replace it with a new six-inch one, replace all lead water service lines, repair damaged sidewalk area and “provide continuous pedestrian access along entire corridor”, and install ADA-compliant ramps at intersections.

The project is being funded through the Ohio Public Works Commission and city funds.

Project info can be found at wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/city-projects . For further info call 937-382-6509. To subscribe to safety/service releases, send an email request to publicservice@wilmingtonoh.org .

Also during council:

• Council approved the second reading for an increase in water rates.

• Council President Mark McKay announced a public hearing at the December 16 meeting for a rezoning request from Richard Steinkolk.

• The council approved the appointment of Andrea Tacoronte as the new Clerk of Council.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.