A Homespun Christmas for annual local shopping today and Sunday

WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas has returned this year for the 38th annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show today (Saturday) and Sunday.

There are again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind items handcrafted items and much more.

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, come see more than 40 vendors under one roof (Saturday only) at Denver Place Elementary at 291 Lorish Ave. and get some yummy hot food and baked goods; there are photos with Santa 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (and family portraits after that) — as well as at about 20 participating businesses, churches and homes in and around Wilmington.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 5, many of those same homes, churches and businesses will be open for your Homespun shopping.

Grab a map Saturday or Sunday to see all the entities participating in Homespun Christmas this weekend.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal