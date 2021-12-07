Leaders learn from Wilmington students as schools welcome VIPs

WILMINGTON — The students and staff at Wilmington City Schools recently hosted State Senator Bob Peterson and local leaders who visited classrooms at Denver Elementary, Wilmington Middle School and Wilmington High School.

Guest included Marian Miller, Wilmington City Administrator; Taylor Stuckert, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director; Deanne Whalen, Clinton County Chief Probation Officer; Chad Carey, Clinton County Probate/Juvenile Judge; Mark McKay, President of Wilmington Council; Brian Shidaker, Wilmington Service/Safety Director; and Ron Cravens, Wilmington Chief of Police.

The student council at Denver Elementary hosted a meet-and-greet in the morning by sharing samples of the highlights of attending Denver Elementary. Throughout the morning, the guests participated in morning meetings and attended numerous classes.

Students from Wilmington High School presented information about avenues for building career foundational skills through programs including Cane Tech Squad, Peers Helping Peers, Skills Lab, Project Lead The Way, Peer Restorative Practices, FFA, and Agriculture Education.

“I appreciate Senator Peterson and all of our guests for taking the time to experience the learning opportunities at WCS through the voices of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart. “It was a great opportunity for us to give them a peek beyond the test scores and report cards and share the heart and soul of our schools — the students we serve and the programs we are developing to help them succeed.”

From left are Denver Elementary students Andrew Jones, Brock Workman and Kinverlin Hernandez Helo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_3-students-at-Denver.jpg From left are Denver Elementary students Andrew Jones, Brock Workman and Kinverlin Hernandez Helo. Devon Snyder with State Senator Bob Peterson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_snyder-and-peterson.jpg Devon Snyder with State Senator Bob Peterson. State Senator Bob Peterson greets the Wilmington FFA students. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_shaking-FFA-hands.jpg State Senator Bob Peterson greets the Wilmington FFA students. From left are Dylan Piatt, Lexus Reiley, Emma Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Judge Chad Carey, Devon Snyder, Courtney Parker, Jessica Seward and Jaden Snyder. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_FFA-members-with-judge.jpg From left are Dylan Piatt, Lexus Reiley, Emma Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Judge Chad Carey, Devon Snyder, Courtney Parker, Jessica Seward and Jaden Snyder.