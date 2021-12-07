Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3:

• Bobby Ewing, 49, of Sabina, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (180 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $270 court costs. Ewing must take part in supervised probation, stay out of the incident location, and pay $182.52 in restitution. A third theft charge was dismissed.

• Brayden Olderham, 21, of Hillsboro, possession of schedule 3/4/5 drugs, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 240 days in jail (180 days suspended), fined $400, assessed $270 court costs. The “control” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, no operator’s license, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Jeremy Lamb, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (150 days suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Lamb was ordered not to drive without a valid license. A reckless operation charge was dismissed.

• Nicole Bailey, 50, of Hillsboro, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Bailey must commit no further offenses for one year and must not drive without a valid license. An additional O.V.I.-suspension charge and a driving under suspension-financial offense were dismissed.

• Justin Phillips, 40, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, O.V.I., sentenced to 270 days in jail (267 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Phillips must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Cameron Stern, 21, of Harveysburg, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Stern must take part in non-reporting probation and must have no contact with the incident location or any of its other properties. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Shylynne McCarty, 26 of Lynchburg, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. McCarty must take part in supervised probation.

• Joseph Smart, 24, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $134 court costs. Smart must take part in supervised probation, Smart is allowed peaceable contact only with the victim, and must complete either an anger management or domestic violence program.

• Bonnie Harrison, 31, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Harrison must take part in supervised probation.

• Bradley Blackburn, 26, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 120 days in jail (60 days suspended). Additional charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, driving under suspension-financial, a marked lanes violation, and a distracted driver violation were dismissed.

• Katie Spurlock, 33, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Spurlock must take part in supervised probation, pay $444.13 in restitution, and have no contact with the incident location. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

