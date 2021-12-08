Wilmington FFA Greenhands earn jackets

Wilmington FFA Greenhand members received their very own FFA jackets this past week. Several FFA members were able to earn their FFA jacket from the annual FFA fruit sale for free.

Greenhand members Bella Earley and Kaytlyn Crowe were the first FFA members to memorize all five paragraphs of the FFA Creed, written by EM Tiffany. Because Bella and Kaytlyn were able to memorize and recite the creed in front of their agricultural classes, both earned their FFA jackets.

The FFA jacket is a time-honored tradition worn by FFA members for several decades.

From left are Hayley Lane, Kensey Parker, Braxtob Starkey and Bella Earley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_FFA-Jackets-4-kids.jpg From left are Hayley Lane, Kensey Parker, Braxtob Starkey and Bella Earley. Submitted photos From left are: Front row, Kennedy Moore, Kaytlyn Crowe, Sydney Bennett, Madison Harris and Layna Holmesback; and, back row, Duke Beckett, William Hildebrant, Morgan Dumford and Emmie Danku. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_FFA-Jackets-9-kids.jpg From left are: Front row, Kennedy Moore, Kaytlyn Crowe, Sydney Bennett, Madison Harris and Layna Holmesback; and, back row, Duke Beckett, William Hildebrant, Morgan Dumford and Emmie Danku. Submitted photos