More sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3:

• Dee Carter, 44, of Springfield, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from Sept. 6, 2021 to Sept. 15, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Carter must take part in non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges will be granted effective at anytime. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge and a tag/stick violation were dismissed.

• Jeremiah Smith, 33, of Cincinnati, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from Aug. 22, 2021 to Aug. 21, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Smith must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test charge was dismissed.

• Adam Havens, 35, of Washington Court House, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Havens must take part in non-reporting probation and must not drive without a valid license.

• Chasity Watters, 25, of Sabina, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Watters must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A headlights violation was dismissed.

• Chris Marsden, 59, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Marsden must have no contact with Wilmington City Parks property, must commit no further offenses for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• John Gordon, 34, of Lynchburg, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Gordon must complete 20 hours of community service or complete an anger management course, and have no contact with the victim except at divorce proceedings through attorneys.

• Cassondra Richardson, 29, trespassing, sentenced to 19 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Richardson must have no contact with the incident location.

• Coleman Harner, 18, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• David Myers, 66, of Wilmington, littering, assessed $135 court costs.

• Aaron Cody Jr., 35, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, assessed $100, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Cody Aitken, 24, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Aitken.

• Mason Bulugaris, 18, of Xenia, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bulugaris.

