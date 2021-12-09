Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 1075 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 30.

Critical: No verification available that employees know when to report illness. Gravy on counter to be reheated is 50°F, chicken and noodles on counter to be reheated are 55°F. Manager stated just pulled from refrigerator. Manager discarded both products. Thank you. Mac and cheese in cooler drawer behind grill was 52°F. Manager discarded. Thank you. Pie cutters stored in 60°F water by the pie case. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. In the walk-in cooler, cole slaw dated discard by Nov. 28, honey mustard dated discard on Nov. 28, container of spinach not dated. All containers for “reheats” today were not dated. Container of discolored and undated potatoes. In kitchen/grill area, four containers of eggs dated discard by Nov. 29 (cook continued to use to fill orders). Hash browns in reach-in beside grill dated for discard Nov. 29. All foods must be discarded on date on product or 7 days after opening. All foods must be properly dated. Cook needs to discard foods and get new when brought to their attention. Manager discarded all foods that were not dated or out of date. Thank you. There were gnats flying around hand sink in kitchen and in dish room. Contact licensed pest control operator.

Non-critical: No clean-up procedure posted in the facility regarding cleaning up vomit and diarrhea. Employees preparing food not wearing hair restraints. Plates stored under grill with food contact surfaces up, getting food/debris on food contact surfaces. Dishwasher flashing code and not displaying rinse temperature. Inside of all microwaves (tops) are dirty. Hood in back of facility is dirty. Sides of reach-in coolers in kitchen dirty. Hood in kitchen/grill area dirty. Inside of reach-in coolers in kitchen are dirty with food debris. Inside of juice machine is dirty with spillage.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 28.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, Nov. 29. Follow-up. Seven previous violations have been corrected. Thank you! Please obtain food manager certificate from Ohio Department of Health.

Critical: Pizza lids, and rings on prep table had food debris.

Non-critical: Utensils hanging over 3-compartment sink are dirty. Utensils needs to be stored in a manner to keep clean when not in use. Door seal on walk-in cooler is broken. Beverage air cooler has dirty handle. Side of soda machine is dirty. Proofer is dirty on outside. The dough station is covered with plastic wrap that is covered with non-stick spray. There are dirty plastic containers under the 3-compartment sink. The dough retarder is dirty inside and out. Hand sink is dirty. Mop sink is dirty. Men’s restroom was dirty. Ceiling is dirty throughout the facility. Caulking behind hand sink is dirty. There is broken floor tile in the facility. Mop stored down in mop sink. There are lots of unnecessary items in the facility; these needs to be removed for ease of cleaning.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 27.

• United Dairy Farmers, 395 E. Main St., Wilmington, Nov. 29.

Critical: Ready-to-eat apples for retail sale not protected from contamination. Person In Charge posted signage to inform consumers to wash produce that have edible peel before eating. Corrected.

Non-critical: Hair restraints unavailable for use when handling food. Self-closer on rear exit door near walk-in ice cream freezer was broken. General dirt and debris found on floor in walk-in cooler and back room (under shelving, freezers, bib rack, etc.).

