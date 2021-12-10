Clinton County Ho Ho Shop still going strong

CLINTON COUNTY — Regardless of a pandemic, a community comes together to make sure kids have a Christmas.

The Clinton County Ho Ho Shop — a nonprofit organization that helps to provide Christmas gifts to children in need — has seen just as many donations and sponsors over the past two years.

Kathy Szelagiewicz, Ho Ho Shop coordinator, said the community continues to step up to make sure local kids have a good Christmas even during a pandemic.

“We haven’t been really affected [by the pandemic]. Christmas is still once a year … there are always kids who need something … and they still need a Christmas,” said Szelagiewicz, who noted they have around 70 volunteers this year.

As for donations, they accept new toys, new clothes, and money.

“Anything and everything helps,” she said. “Even a $5 donation.”

Last year, Clinton Memorial Hospital employees sponsored 25 children through the Ho Ho Shop. The employees donated and wrapped more than 300 gifts. Also last year, a clothing benefit was hosted by St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Sponsor applications and donations can still be made up until around December 23. To receive assistance, the individual must be a Clinton County resident.

Donations can be dropped off at their location at 2483 West Routes 22/3.

For more information about donations or sponsorship, call 937-383-HoHo (4646) or join their Facebook group.

The Clinton County Ho Ho Shop sign outside its location on 2483 West Routes 22 and 3.

