National Weather Service: Spring-like storms, heavy rain/winds tonight into early Saturday

For the most up-to-date forecasts from the NWS, visit https://www.weather.gov/ILN

WILMINGTON — Below is the weather forecast for Friday afternoon/evening through the weekend from the National Weather Service in Wilmington:

Today (Friday): A chance of showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Temperature rising to around 64 by 4am. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm. Temperature falling to around 37 by 5pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 27. West wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_15Ctstor.jpg

News Journal