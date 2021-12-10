Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Falcon Village Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, Nov. 29.

Critical: Person In Charge not able to answer applicable food safety questions (temperature requirements, sanitizer concentrations, dating methods, etc.). All food handling staff must be properly trained. Packages of raw bacon and of eggs stored above packages of ready-to-eat foods in deli cooler and 3-door reach-in cooler. Raw animal foods moved to bottom shelf. Corrected. Containers of deli meat in pizza prep cooler and deli meat loaves and cheese missing date markings. Spray bottles with chemicals missing name labels. PIC labeled and corrected. Packaged food for sale missing labels informing consumer self-dispensing food missing ingredient information.

Non-critical: Certificate for manager certification in food protection unavailable. Boxes of to-go containers on floor (dry storage). Bags of open chicken tenders on floor in walk-in freezer. Corrected. Hair restraints for facial hair unavailable. Sanitizer test strips were damaged. Stickers were found on clean containers on storage shelf (previous date mark stickers). Baby food found expired. PIC discarded expired items. Corrected. PIC training certificates were unavailable for one person per work shift. Thermometers were missing in equipment storing TCS foods (pizza prep cooler, beverage coolers storing smoothie drinks). Thermometer to measure internal temperature of food unavailable. Shelf storing clean containers next to mop sink needs shield to protect clean items from splatter. Lid missing on trash can in women’s restroom for proper disposal of sanitary napkins. Grease and dust accumulated on vent hood panels above cooking equipment. Dust accumulated on ceiling and HVAC vent above prep table in kitchen. Ice accumulated on door of walk-in freezer (preventing proper closure). Paint chipping/worn in stock/reach-in cooler areas. Door threshold and frame needs trim, sealed, coving, etc. at entrance/exit into sink room. Building addition for dry storage is in use. This space is not permitted to be used until proper approvals permit use. Cease use of area. Call for inspection after building department approval. Beverage counter was relocated. Plumbing permit needed for soda fountain machine, cappuccino and coffee brewer equipment plumbing. Plans were discussed for new entrance/exit for facility. Floor plans and approvals are needed from applicable entities.

Follow-up: Dec. 20.

• Elks Lodge #797, 2541 SR 22 East, Wilmington, Nov. 30.

Critical: In Wilmington Elks cooler: hamburger, onions, bacon, green beans, and flatbread not dated. All foods must be properly dated for use within 7 days. In True cooler, hot dogs are not dated. Gnats flying around hand sink and bar sink. Glue traps and home mouse traps in kitchen and back storage rooms. All facilities must be free from insects/pests. Please remove glue traps/home traps. Contact licensed pest control operator.

Non-critical: No employee who is certified in food protection. No procedure posted for cleaning up vomit and diarrhea. No food employees wearing hair restraint. Cup stored in honey mustard dressing, floating on top. All utensils must be stored with handle exposed or removed from container to prevent any possible contamination. True 2-door reach-in cooler’s left door doesn’t close properly. Inside of microwave dirty. Inside of True cooler dirty. Ceiling in kitchen in disrepair. Wall behind spray-off sink is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 28.

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 2.

Non-critical: No verification available that anyone has manager certification in food safety. Handwashing sink water temperature was 75°F (must be 100°F or above). Employees using 3-compartment sink to wash hands; 3-compartment sink is for dishwashing.

