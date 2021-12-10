Rombach Avenue work in Wilmington

ROMBACH AVENUE PROJECT (U.S. Route 22 urban paving) — Through the week ending December 18: construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared-use path along the south side of U.S. 22, and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit.

Traffic is being maintained in two lanes in each direction, with a center, left-turn lane.

In addition, the existing traffic signals at Elizabeth Lane and the drive at Taco Bell have been removed, and left turns from either street to Rombach Avenue are permitted; motorists will be able to turn left onto both streets from Rombach.

All work will be contingent upon the weather.