Clinton County cheers Clinton-Massie Falcons

WILMINGTON — The 2021 Ohio Division IV football champions Clinton-Massie Falcons were formally recognized Monday by the Clinton County Board of Commissioners.

The official proclamation states the team has shared their talents, demonstrated their dedication to hard work, and are serving as an example to other young athletes. The proclamation also states, “The team fought back and wore down the competition, in what will be known as the greatest comeback in high school football history. The team had a 21-point deficit then scored a touchdown and a daring two-point conversion in the final minute for a 29-28 win ….”

The commissioners encourage all county residents to congratulate the Falcons on their great accomplishment, the proclamation concludes.

On behalf of the team, six captains and the head coach came to the courthouse for the presentation. They are student-athletes Kody Zantene, Garrett Vance, Carter Frank, Lane Schulz, Colton Trampler and Carson Vanhoose, along with Coach Dan McSurley, joined by Commissioners Brenda Woods, Kerry Steed and Mike McCarty.