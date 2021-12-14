NatureWorks grants for Wilmington, Sabina park projects

COLUMBUS — The State Controlling Board has approved the release of grant funding for more than 100 local NatureWorks projects, including projects in Clinton, Highland and Ross counties, State Rep. Shane Wilkin announced.

Locally, two projects were approved in Clinton County. Wilmington will receive $15,840 to support the cost of the athletic courts surface rehabilitation project at the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

Sabina will receive $16,968 for improvements at Sabina Village Park, including playground upgrades and the dog park.

“I appreciate the support for projects in our part of Ohio,” said Wilkin (R-Hillsboro). “I’ve long been a supporter of the NatureWorks program. It’s a popular and competitive grant program.”

These were among 115 projects being awarded a combined $5.2 million from this latest round of NatureWorks grant funding.

The program provides up to 75 percent reimbursement assistance for local governments for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

