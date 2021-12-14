LOCAL BRIEFS

EC school board adjusts time

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton Board of Education’s December meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 15 at the East Clinton High School Media Center. Previously, it was planned for 6 p.m. on that date.

Board of DD sets meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting at noon Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in the Building D administrative conference room at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 near Wilmington.

The board will meet for its regular January meeting immediately afterward.