Throwback Thursday: A folding bath tub?

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 15, 1952:

Nationally

‘Ike back on job after Korea trip’

“NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower went back to work in his New York headquarters today, prepared to map ‘positive programs’ for bringing peace in Korea. He said he returned from his trip to the war zone with new confidence about the outlook for speeding a satisfactory solution.” The Electoral College was set to meet today to officially elect Eisenhower president over Adlai Stevenson.

Locally

• “Fire caused considerable damage to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Antram, 359 N. Mulberry St., Monday morning before Wilmington firemen got the flames under control. Several firemen narrowly escaped serious injury when there was an explosion in the house as they were fighting the blaze. The blast blew off a chimney” just after fireman Taylor Spare had gotten off the roof and as firemen John Pendry and Dr. Neil Myers were on a ladder near it and Irwin Carter nearby. The fire was believed to have started from an overheated furnace which spread up through the walls.

• Wilmington High School senior Robyn Cotner was named winner of the statewide “I Speak for Democracy” contest sponsored by the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce.

• Two babies recently born at Clinton Memorial Hospital were pictured, and each of their fathers were away serving their country. Gary Lee Ropert was born to Vivian and Erich Ropert, a chief warrant officer stationed at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland; and William Stephen Guy Stockwell, born to Joan and Carl Gene Stockwell, a U.S. Army private serving in Austria.

• The American Legion Post 49 Auxiliary held a family Christmas party; in charge of it were Mrs. A.A. Veith, Mrs. Will Lambcke, Mrs. Howard Sewell, Mrs. Gladys Haynes, Mrs. Harold Pobst Sr., and Mrs. Stella Harner. Dinners were sent to the homes of Mrs. H.H. Stewart and Miss Eva Riehl, who could not attend due to long illnesses.

• Wayne Township’s cagers led county high school teams with an 8-0 record followed by New Vienna at 7-0, Clarksville at 7-1, and Martinsville at 6-1.

• Roberts Sales & Service at West Main Street and Nelson Road in Wilmington advertised the arrival of the 1953 Hudson Wasp and the Super Wasp, “two lower-priced running mates for the Hudson Hornet.”

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Gregory Peck, Susan Hayward and Ava Gardner in “The Snows of Kilimanjaro”; at the Lamax was Charlton Heston in “The Savage.”

Patented in 1890 and manufactured by the folding Bath Tub Company, this tub was purchased by James and Isabelle Moore Hadley for their home on Lebanon Road and was donated in 1977 to the Clinton County History Center, where it is currently on display in their house museum.