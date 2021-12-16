East Clinton FFA members practice a job interview

Eight East Clinton FFA members participated in a Job Interview CDE at the sub-district level this fall. Each student had to do a resume, references, a cover letter, a follow-up letter and fill out an application as well as go through an interview. Junior Timmi Mahanes and senior Jenna Stanley both moved on to compete at districts. Jenna placed 4th in her division with a score of 574, and Timmi won her division with a score of 619.5. Timmi then advanced to compete at the state level on Dec. 4 and placed 10th in the state. From front left are Thomas Tilton, Regan Walker, Jenna Stanley, and Makayla Thomason; and from back left are Mitchell Ellis, Madi Frazer, Timmi Mahanes, and Payton Spurlock.

Eight East Clinton FFA members participated in a Job Interview CDE at the sub-district level this fall. Each student had to do a resume, references, a cover letter, a follow-up letter and fill out an application as well as go through an interview. Junior Timmi Mahanes and senior Jenna Stanley both moved on to compete at districts. Jenna placed 4th in her division with a score of 574, and Timmi won her division with a score of 619.5. Timmi then advanced to compete at the state level on Dec. 4 and placed 10th in the state. From front left are Thomas Tilton, Regan Walker, Jenna Stanley, and Makayla Thomason; and from back left are Mitchell Ellis, Madi Frazer, Timmi Mahanes, and Payton Spurlock. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_job_int_c.jpg Eight East Clinton FFA members participated in a Job Interview CDE at the sub-district level this fall. Each student had to do a resume, references, a cover letter, a follow-up letter and fill out an application as well as go through an interview. Junior Timmi Mahanes and senior Jenna Stanley both moved on to compete at districts. Jenna placed 4th in her division with a score of 574, and Timmi won her division with a score of 619.5. Timmi then advanced to compete at the state level on Dec. 4 and placed 10th in the state. From front left are Thomas Tilton, Regan Walker, Jenna Stanley, and Makayla Thomason; and from back left are Mitchell Ellis, Madi Frazer, Timmi Mahanes, and Payton Spurlock. Submitted photo