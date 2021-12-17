East Clinton FFA collects toys, food & clothing

During November and December, the East Clinton FFA Chapter collected toys, food and clothing to donate to Sugartree Ministries / Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington. The members collected over 70 clothing items such as blankets, gloves and coats, several toys, and 192 pounds of food to donate. The chapter then went to help stack shelves on Dec. 15. The chapter also made toys on the 15th and hosted a Toys for Tots drive over the month that was then donated to a local Toys for Tots and to Children’s Hospital.

