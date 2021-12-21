PW-Liberty Twp. Fire & EMS Chief Ron Stryker receives Clinton County EMA Director’s Award

CLINTON COUNTY — Liberty Township Trustee Ron Stryker was presented the inaugural Director’s Award at the annual EMA Advisory Committee meeting December 17.

Stryker was recognized for his performance in serving the communities of Clinton County. His award cited his service as Fire Chief for the Port William-Liberty Township Fire & EMS and overseeing the construction of a new $1.5 million facility.

The facility serves the residents, businesses, and farmlands of Liberty Township and Port William.

As of mid-December, his department had responded to 195 call-outs, including 24 for fire responses, 16 for vehicle accidents with injuries, and 110 for EMS calls and mutual aid to neighboring fire districts.

Additionally, in early February 2021, he ensured the success of the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers-to-Families distribution event through coordinating and operating a forklift to unload 1,200 thirty-pound boxes of food.

This effort directly aided over 1,000 households of needy families from five counties, two senior outreach programs supporting homebound members, and two local sites of episodic homeless families with children.

Furthermore, he was instrumental in providing local responders with new critical disaster response materials to include 12 first response multi-threat level IIIA vests for three fire districts, 18 triage belt bags distributed throughout all nine fire districts in Clinton County, new first-responder gas masks and a fully stocked medic bag for the county SWAT team, and 60 Stop-The-Bleed! kits to ensure one for every local law enforcement vehicle within Clinton County.

In September, the EMA Executive Committee enacted a program to recognize local heroes under five different award categories. The Director’s Award recognizes the accomplishments or actions by a member during the current year that furthered the county emergency management program within any jurisdiction in Clinton County.

It is determined and presented by the EMA director as part of the annual Advisory Committee meeting held in December.

The other four award categories are: Chairman’s Award; Guardian Award (Law Enforcement Officer Category); Guardian Award (Firefighter / Emergency Medical Services Category); and Volunteer.

For more information, contact Clinton County EMA at 937-382-6673.

Port William-Liberty Township Fire & EMS Fire Chief Ron Stryker oversaw the construction of a new $1.5 million facility in 2021. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Trustee_Stryker.jpg Port William-Liberty Township Fire & EMS Fire Chief Ron Stryker oversaw the construction of a new $1.5 million facility in 2021. Submitted photo