Getting a boost, one year later

Tuesday, Dec. 21 was the first anniversary of the Clinton County Health District’s first COVID-19 vaccination, according to Health Commissioner Pam Walker-Bauer. WIC Director Renee Quallen was the first person vaccinated a year ago Dec. 21. And on Tuesday this week, she received her booster dose (shown). Giving the vaccination is Erin Mustard, one of the county’s public health nurses.

