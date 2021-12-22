WPD: Arrest made after SWAT standoff Monday night

WILMINGTON — A standoff between a man wielding a machete and apparently under the influence of drugs was arrested after a more than three-hour standoff Monday night.

Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager told the News Journal that police received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident with a male subject making threats at a Paris Avenue residence at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.

Rager said that when police arrived, Donte Davis, 31, of Wilmington was in the house with the mother of his children and those children, and Davis was making threats while holding a machete.

“Officers were able to get the mom and kids out of the house,” said Rager, and the joint Wilmington Police Department/Clinton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in.

“Davis was walking through the house hitting the walls and yelling incoherently about Satan,” said Rager. “About an hour into the standoff he dropped the machete and came out the front door holding a pit bull (by the collar) and was yelling incoherently about hearing voices.”

Officers commanded Davis to let go of the dog and to get on his knees and surrender, while officers were also concerned about the possibility of the dog coming after them.

Rager said an officer fired a 40mm foam munition — a less-lethal option — at Davis, but it had no effect, and Davis re-entered the house still holding the dog by the collar.

Officers then spent about an hour trying to talk Davis out of the house, including using a PA system, but they received no response.

“The SWAT team sent a PROBOT (rolling remote-control camera) into the house which found Davis in the back bedroom, still holding the dog.”

He said officers kept watch on Davis for about an hour. Davis finally slumped over and officers became concerned about his health and safety.

Officers had been told by family members that the dog could be extremely aggressive and would bite officers. When officers entered the house, “the pit bull did aggressively come at officers and were forced to shoot” and kill the dog, discharging two shots.

Rager said when officers got to Davis he was unresponsive and SWAT team members performed CPR. Wilmington EMS arrived inside the house within about a minute; they had been staged at nearby Marlena Park.

Rager said Davis had a pulse and was breathing when EMS transported him out of the house and to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

The incident, which ended around 9:45 p.m., remains under investigation and further details are pending.

A search warrant was procured. According to Clinton County Municipal Court records, Davis currently faces charges of allegedly having weapons under a disability, drug trafficking, and drug possession. He is incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail.

Court records show Davis has numerous past arrests and convictions in the past few years including for domestic violence, assault, drug trafficking and drug possession, and OVI.

Davis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Donte-Davis.jpg Davis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_WPD-Badge-3.jpg