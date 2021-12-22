Companies, county team up for local families

With the help of Cathy’s Kids, Ferno-Washington, New Sabina Industries, Wilmington Bible Baptist Church, Huhtamaki, Head Start Heroes and Clinton County Community Action Program staff, CCCAP was able to support Head Start families, as well as other families in the community this holiday season. Peoples Bank staff and customers and CCCAP staff also donated stuffed stockings to give to senior citizens. Thank you for your support and commitment to taking care of our community.

Submitted photos