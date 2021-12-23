Keeping families connected

Michele Arledge, left, of Wilmington chats with Mary Evans, the lead audio editor and program manager of Story Chain, after receiving a copy of her memoir Story Chain helped her write and record at the Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday.

Story Chain Executive Director Jonathan Platt, left, talks with Tara Cornett-DiMario, right, who received a replacement copy of recordings her late daughter (Erin Payne) made for her daughter Erin at the Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday. Story Chain is a Dayton-based group that connects individuals who have been incarcerated at some point with their children by recording them reading stories and the like.