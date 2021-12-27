Clinton County CASA celebrates 2021: Volunteers advocate this year for about 100 children

WILMINGTON — Join Clinton County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) Program in thanking all of its CASA volunteers for their year of advocacy, and welcoming new CASA volunteer Rhianna Clay.

Clay is joining the 15 CASA volunteers in Clinton County previously appointed to be advocates for children in juvenile court due to abuse or neglect.

Throughout 2021, Clinton County CASA provided advocacy through community volunteers for roughly 100 children.

CASA volunteers in the county gave 1,700 hours of their time to children — showing up for them and making sure their voice and best interest were heard.

The Clinton County CASA Program will continue to grow until all children who have experienced abuse or neglect have someone in their corner ensuring they achieve stability, permanency and safety.

CASA volunteers undergo a rigorous screening and application process. They complete 32 hours of pre-service training and observation prior to being sworn in to serve as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate.

The training equips community volunteers with all the skills needed to show up for children who have experienced adversities, stated a news release from Clinton County CASA.

Clinton County CASA is looking for more volunteers to join its next pre-service training in February. Do you have 8 to 10 hours a month to give to children in your community? Apply today at www.clintoncasa.org .

In front from left are CASA volunteer advocates Kenna Edwards, Karen Jones, Kathy Vincent, Bobbie Sampson, Gail Satterthwaite, Lisa Leininger, newest CASA volunteer Rhianna Clay, Laura McGuire, Tarah Mongold, Becky Miller, and Sandy Bigley; and in back is Clinton County Juvenile Judge Chad L. Carey. Not pictured are CASA volunteer advocates Elizabeth Biggane, Tonia Farley, Jeff Drapalik, Beverly Drapalik, and Lorry Swindler. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_casa_c.jpg In front from left are CASA volunteer advocates Kenna Edwards, Karen Jones, Kathy Vincent, Bobbie Sampson, Gail Satterthwaite, Lisa Leininger, newest CASA volunteer Rhianna Clay, Laura McGuire, Tarah Mongold, Becky Miller, and Sandy Bigley; and in back is Clinton County Juvenile Judge Chad L. Carey. Not pictured are CASA volunteer advocates Elizabeth Biggane, Tonia Farley, Jeff Drapalik, Beverly Drapalik, and Lorry Swindler. Submitted photo

Volunteers advocate this year for about 100 children