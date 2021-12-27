The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23:

• John Hensley, 20, resisting arrest, domestic violence, protection order violation, sentenced to 300 days in jail (181 days suspended), fined $405, assessed $270 court costs. Hensley must be put on supervised probation. A second domestic violence charge, a second protection order violation, along with a criminal damage charge, were dismissed.

• Chad Simpson, 31, of Washington Court House, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (172 days suspended), license suspended from Dec. 14, 2021 to Dec. 13, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Simpson must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. A drug instrument possession charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Jeffrey Carter, 62, of Martinsville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Carter must complete a three-day non-residence driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a driving under suspension charge were dismissed.

• Mary Pope, 64, of Sabina, trespassing, assessed $135 court costs. Pope must have no contact with Family Dollar in Sabina.

• Benjamin Patton, 39, of Wilmington, fictitious registration, fined $35, assessed $135 court costs.

• Darby Trasser, 24, of Wilmington, fictitious registration, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Taylor Callender, 32, of Wilmington, theft. Must write a letter of apology to the victim, pay restitution, and complete diversion sentencing stayed. Sentencing has been stayed.

