Chipotle on city’s menu: More details for planned eatery

WILMINGTON — The popular restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is eyeing Wilmington for a new restaurant.

According to the City of Wilmington, a new facility that would be built across from Wal-Mart on Progress Way is in the site plan review stage with the Department of Building and Zoning this week.

Its address will be 2816 Rombach Avenue — at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue — next to Trusty Insurance and directly across from the Merchants National Bank and Skyline Chili and facing them.

The plans submitted to the city indicate that the landlord is Midland Retail in Cincinnati and the tenant will be Chipotle Mexican Grill in Columbus. The building will have 2,325 square feet, with a 771 square feet of dining room with seating for 40 people, and patio seating outside for 22.

A message left with Chipotle to get a planned opening date was not immediately returned

The popular chain has nearly 3,000 restaurants worldwide, and opened 41 new restaurants during the third quarter of 2021, according to the company’s website.

An exterior view of the Chipotle Mexican Grill planned for Rombach Avenue. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_exterior-1.jpg An exterior view of the Chipotle Mexican Grill planned for Rombach Avenue. Wilmington Dept. of Building and Zoning The dining area of the future Chipotle. Another exterior view of the planned restaurant. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_dining-area.jpg The dining area of the future Chipotle. Another exterior view of the planned restaurant. Wilmington Dept. of Building and Zoning An aerial view of the Chipotle planned for Rombach Avenue. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_aerial-view-of-plans.jpg An aerial view of the Chipotle planned for Rombach Avenue. Wilmington Dept. of Building and Zoning https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_drive-thru-and-patio.jpg Wilmington Dept. of Building and Zoning

Proposed for Rombach at Progress Way