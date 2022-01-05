New medical center to be built

WILMINGTON — A new medical center is in Wilmington’s future.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the City of Wilmington Planning Commission approved the site plan review for a facility by the Kettering Health Network.

The project, constructed by Synergy Building Systems, would a be 32,000 square foot, two-story building at 1500 Rombach Avenue — including areas for primary care and for an emergency department and ambulance port — with 146 parking spaces and 10 handicap spots on-site.

The plans do not show any inpatient/overnight stay rooms.

The property, currently vacant, and is between First State Bank and El Dorado Restaurant, and across Rombach from the area of the Dove Church parking lot.

Richard Haas, Executive Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Kettering Health Network — who is responsible for coordinating the system’s real estate, construction, and design — spoke at the meeting addressing concerns over the needs of a traffic light.

“When we acquired this property there was a stoplight at the intersection,” said Haas.

He also expressed concerns over whether or not someone would have clear access to the location including the no-left-turn signs on Elizabeth Lane.

Commissioners told Haas they are more than willing to reinstall the traffic signal if a traffic study supports the usage of one at the intersection.

The traffic light was one of three removed during the Rombach Avenue project of 2021 which is slated to be completed this spring.

Wilmington Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker shared that it is a simple process to get the study done.

“You have the people in place to warrant that signal,” said Shidaker. “Just get the documentation stating the need for one, the city will not stand in the way, and we’ll pay for a brand new signal with all the bells and whistles.”

He continued by saying the study would help justify the city purchasing a new traffic light that costs $250,000.

Voicemails left for Kettering Health officials for further details were not immediately returned.

Shidaker told the News Journal he’s pleased with this new development and believes this will create jobs and keep up the positive momentum in the city.

“I’m looking forward to working with them and I think this will have a positive impact on Wilmington,” he said.

Plats, lots approved

• Commissioners approved two site plan reviews: one for the construction of a Chipotle restaurant at 2186 Rombach Ave.; and the other an expansion of Polaris Sales’ warehouse facilities at 3435 Airborne Road.

• Commissioners approved the respective plat maps for two potential residential lots.

The first one is a final plat for 22 single-family residential lots in Timber Glen/Chester Ridge Drive.

The second is a preliminary plat for 13 single-family residential lots in Preston Woods Subdivision/John Chambers Drive.

An aerial depiction of the center planned at 1500 Rombach Ave. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_view-number-1.jpg An aerial depiction of the center planned at 1500 Rombach Ave. Wilmington Planning Commission This view taken from the Clinton County Auditor’s website shows the parcel of property for the planned health center — the J-shaped parcel on the image just under the “Rombach Avenue” tag. In this view, the building just to the right of the property is First State Bank, and the commercial building to its left is El Dorado Restaurant. The parcel is across the road from Dove Church. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_aerial-view.jpg This view taken from the Clinton County Auditor’s website shows the parcel of property for the planned health center — the J-shaped parcel on the image just under the “Rombach Avenue” tag. In this view, the building just to the right of the property is First State Bank, and the commercial building to its left is El Dorado Restaurant. The parcel is across the road from Dove Church. Clinton County Auditor Another view of the planned facility. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_view-number-2.jpg Another view of the planned facility. Wilmington Planning Commission

Wilmington OKs Kettering Health plans

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

