Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 127 E. Main St., Wilmington, Dec. 13.

Critical: The ice dispensers on both soda machines were dirty.

Non-critical: Warming cabinet on front line is dirty with food debris on bottom and in tray with sliding doors. Shelf under menu board on front line is dirty. Handles on warming cabinets are dirty. Inside warming cabinet (in front of wall by kitchen) is dirty. Shelving unit that holds microwaves is dirty. In the walk-in cooler, the cart inside has spilled cole slaw and macaroni and juice on the bottom of the shelf. Also, cart had containers of brewed tea. Carts in chicken walk-in cooler are dirty. Biscuit reach-in cooler (around the seal) is dirty. Ceiling and wall by warmer along wall in kitchen is covered with dust. Wall/ceiling above warmers has dust/debris. Broken container on shelf in walk-in cooler. In walk-in cooler, the plastic containers had sticker residue on them.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 14.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Dec. 29.

Critical: Box of raw chicken stored above tomatoes in walk-in cooler. Person In Charge relocated and corrected. Spray bottle and squeeze bottle of chemicals (glass cleaner and soap) missing name labels. PIC corrected.

Non-critical: Container of malt powder missing common name label. Corrected. Towel used for air drying; only surfaces capable of being washed, rinsed and sanitized may be used. PIC removed towel and corrected. Latex gloves used at front and drive-thru areas; latex gloves are not permitted to be used in food service operation. Sanitizer distributions system is not functioning. PIC will manually mix sanitizer solutions until it can be repaired. Inside divider in ice machine had residues. PIC cleaned and corrected.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 29.

Critical: Ready-to-eat TCS foods (taco shells, sauces) missing dates or inaccurate date labels. Person In Charge corrected.

Non-critical: Beard restraints unavailable to restrain facial hair. Sanitizer test strips unavailable for quaternary ammonium sanitizers. Shelving in walk-in cooler has dust/debris accumulations. Boxes of food on floor in walk-in freezer.

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, Dec. 30. Follow-up.

Critical: Observed mouse droppings in facility (hot water heater, bar areas, etc.). Clean and monitor for pest activity. Recommend using flashlight and look at all wall/floor junctures to monitor facility for pest evidence. Continue to work with pest control operator; Elite Pest Services scheduled for Jan. 3.

Thank you for correcting noted violations. Please continue to maintain and improve operations.

• Kairos Coffee, 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 3. Follow-up. All violations corrected. Thank you for cooperation!

• Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Dec. 20.

Non-critical: Clean containers on storage shelf not inverted to protect from contamination. Ceiling above sinks (3-sink, mop) is damaged. Light (s) nonworking above pizza make table. Dust accumulated on light/fan fixture above pizza make table and vent above cooking equipment. Coats and purses hung on food storage shelf.

